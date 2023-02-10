PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$4.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.42. 20,863,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,540,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

