Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 4,033 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
PAYO stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Featured Articles
