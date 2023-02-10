Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 4,033 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.