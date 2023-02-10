Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.
Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 14.4 %
NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.39 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.