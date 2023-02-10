Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 16th

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 14.4 %
Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $146,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
