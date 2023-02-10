Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $122,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.