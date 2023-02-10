Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.
Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.
Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 14.4 %
Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $122,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.