Partners Group Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,642 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,772,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,420,685,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 308,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

