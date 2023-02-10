Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 4,863 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 772,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,787. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

