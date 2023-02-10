Partners Group Holding AG Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,636 shares of company stock valued at $57,160,426. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

