Partners Group Holding AG Decreases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,825 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.23% of Ares Capital worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after buying an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

ARCC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.