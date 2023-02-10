Partners Group Holding AG Acquires New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 566,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 182,592 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in StoneCo by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 136,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 116.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

