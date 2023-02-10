Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 billion-$13.39 billion.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

