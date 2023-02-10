Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 billion-$13.39 billion.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.38.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
