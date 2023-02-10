Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 140 ($1.68) target price on the stock.

Oxford Metrics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:OMG opened at GBX 108.01 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Oxford Metrics has a 12 month low of GBX 73.44 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.16. The company has a market cap of £140.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00.

Oxford Metrics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

