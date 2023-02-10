Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading 1.3% Higher

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. 31,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 64,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

About Ovid Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,516,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 245,291 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 983,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

