Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading 1.3% Higher

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. 31,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 64,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
