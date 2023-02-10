Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.
Overstock.com Stock Down 3.7 %
OSTK stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $948.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
