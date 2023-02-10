Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Overstock.com Stock Down 3.7 %

OSTK stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $948.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 286,609 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 74.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

