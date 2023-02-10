Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Sells $58,779.00 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 191,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

