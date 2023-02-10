Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 448,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 299,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.89.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

Further Reading

