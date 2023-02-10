O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 246.78% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY23 guidance to $35.75-36.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $35.75-$36.25 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 3.8 %

ORLY stock opened at $817.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $818.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $773.80.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.