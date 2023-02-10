O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $856.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $817.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $773.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

