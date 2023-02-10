Orbler Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Orbler has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $1.50 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00024584 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbler has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00433110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.85 or 0.28690004 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00453648 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.