Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cummins Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.97 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $246.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.41. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $258.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,811 shares of company stock worth $16,469,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

