Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

Open Text Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Open Text by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 34.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

