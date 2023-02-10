Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.06 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.95 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.73. 234,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,962. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00.
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
