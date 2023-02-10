Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.06 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.73. 234,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,962. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

