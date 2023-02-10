Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Onto Innovation updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.95 EPS.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.82. 99,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $92.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

