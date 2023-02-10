OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Buys 2,500 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,805 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,320.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,435 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $104,561.40.

On Monday, December 12th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 225 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $6,959.25.

On Thursday, December 8th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 721 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $22,567.30.

On Thursday, November 17th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $397.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.