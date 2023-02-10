OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $208.45 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00006793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $208.45 million and $64.34 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00061944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023179 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.