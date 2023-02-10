OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Shares Down 1.6%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.10. 55,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 68,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is -134.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

