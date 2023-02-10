Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 4.7 %

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

