Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $355.77 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $355.77 million and $70.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.45 or 0.07003826 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00082249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00063422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023486 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

