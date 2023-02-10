O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 1,127.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
O3 Mining stock remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,691. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.
O3 Mining Company Profile
