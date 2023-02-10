O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 1,127.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

O3 Mining stock remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,691. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

