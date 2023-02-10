O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes $742,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 265,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $133,896,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Shares of UNH opened at $485.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $453.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.