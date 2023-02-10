O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 44,680 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 44.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PLx Pharma by 1,830.0% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 55.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 606.91% and a negative return on equity of 291.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

(Get Rating)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.