O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 226,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NFE opened at $39.30 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 255.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NFE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

