O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 133,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.7 %

CCI stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

