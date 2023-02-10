NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $285,893,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,001,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,536 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $13.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,072,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,710,730. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

