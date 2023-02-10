NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $57.72 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.