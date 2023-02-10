NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of NuVasive from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.17.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

