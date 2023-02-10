Numeraire (NMR) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $19.40 or 0.00089270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $114.25 million and $12.45 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00433415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,237.20 or 0.28710187 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00451376 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

