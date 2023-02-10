Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Novartis by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

Novartis stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

