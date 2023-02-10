Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,102,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

NYSE NVS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 262,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

