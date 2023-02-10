Northland Securities Increases Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $160.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $152.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.59. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $168.65.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,253 shares in the company, valued at $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,185,750. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.