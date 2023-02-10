Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on NPI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.25.
Northland Power Stock Performance
NPI stock opened at C$33.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The company has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$47.13.
Northland Power Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Featured Stories
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.