Northland Capmk Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.12 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,804,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 186,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 660,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Featured Stories

