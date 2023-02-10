Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) was down 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 568,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Down 12.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

