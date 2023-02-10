Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $238.98 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also

