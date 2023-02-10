Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.25

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.25 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.70). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.64), with a volume of 10,128 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.40. The company has a market cap of £193.72 million and a PE ratio of 807.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

