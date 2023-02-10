Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $20.62 on Monday. Noah has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Noah will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Noah by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Noah by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Noah by 317.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

