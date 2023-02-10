NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NN Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NN Group from €47.00 ($50.54) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

NN Group Price Performance

NNGRY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 59,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. NN Group has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

