NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $353.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NL Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NL Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NL Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NL Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

