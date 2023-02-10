NKN (NKN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.78 Million

NKN (NKN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. NKN has a market cap of $61.11 million and $8.78 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00429182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.10 or 0.28429823 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00440074 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.