Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in NIKE by 27.2% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 222,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 85,547 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

